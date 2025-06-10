Tragic Fire Claims Lives in Delhi's Dwarka Duplex

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a fierce fire in a duplex flat claimed the lives of three family members, including two children, in Delhi's Dwarka area. Police reports confirm the fire ignited at the temple on the eighth floor of the building, rapidly engulfing the residence through PVC panels.

The victims, Yash Yadav, 35, his daughter, and his nephew, met their demise after jumping from the balcony in a desperate escape attempt. Unfortunately, despite Yadav's efforts to save the children, their injuries proved fatal at Akash Hospital. Yadav himself was declared dead on arrival at IGI Hospital.

The fire service responded swiftly to the emergency, deploying an increasing number of fire tenders as the situation worsened. Panicked residents evacuated the building, with some narrowly escaping tragedy as emergency services worked to contain the blaze. Authorities continue to assess the structural integrity of the building.

(With inputs from agencies.)