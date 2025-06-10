Senator Curtis Advocates for Preserving Clean Energy Tax Credits

Republican Senator John Curtis is calling on the U.S. Senate to amend provisions in the House budget reconciliation bill that threaten clean energy tax credits. Curtis, one of the few Senate Republicans advocating for these credits, highlights the need to adjust start-date requirements to protect investors and employment within the sector.

The House version of the bill aims to terminate several key clean energy tax credits established by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. These abrupt changes could render many projects unfeasible by enforcing a termination just 60 days post-enactment for projects that remain in early stages of construction.

Curtis stresses a thoughtful approach to phasing out credits, aiming to allow businesses and employees time to adapt, thereby preventing potential career disruptions and economic setbacks within the clean energy industry.

