Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Drone Attack Sparks Chaos and Resilience

A concentrated Russian drone attack on Kharkiv killed at least two people and injured 57 others, including children. Fires and damage were reported in residential buildings and public infrastructure. The Ukrainian military reported that most of the drones launched were shot down. The attack followed intensified assaults by Russia.

Updated: 11-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A concentrated Russian drone attack on Ukraine's city of Kharkiv resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals and injuries to 57 others, including several children, late on Tuesday night, according to regional officials. The nine-minute assault, comprising 17 drones, ignited fires across 15 units of a five-story apartment complex and caused additional damage throughout the city, which is near the Russian border, stated Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The situation was dire, with direct hits reported on multi-story buildings, private homes, playgrounds, enterprises, and public transportation, as described on the Telegram app by Terekhov. A Reuters eyewitness noted emergency rescuers evacuating civilians from the wreckage and administering first aid while firefighters fought against the spreading flames.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Sinehubov added that among the nine hospitalized individuals were a 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. The Ukrainian military disclosed that out of 85 drones launched overnight by Russia, 40 were successfully intercepted. Kharkiv has become a frequent target of Russian military operations, experiencing continuous attacks throughout the prolonged conflict.

