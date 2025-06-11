Left Menu

Solar Orbiter Shines Light on the Sun's Untouched Poles

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has captured the first-ever images of the sun's poles, providing insights into solar phenomena like magnetic fields and solar winds. Launched by ESA and NASA, the spacecraft's data could enhance our understanding of the sun's activity cycle and its impacts on Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:32 IST
Solar Orbiter Shines Light on the Sun's Untouched Poles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Solar Orbiter spacecraft has captured unprecedented images of the sun's poles, enhancing our grasp of solar phenomena. These images are part of a mission led by the European Space Agency and NASA, providing crucial data on the sun's magnetic fields and their 11-year cycle.

The success comes after the spacecraft performed a close flyby around Venus, allowing it to observe the sun at angles previously inaccessible. Images from the sun's south pole have already reached Earth, with data from the north pole expected soon. These observations mark the first time scientists can view the sun beyond its equatorial plane.

The findings promise to deepen knowledge of the solar wind and the sun's magnetic activity, crucial for predicting solar flares and coronal mass ejections that can affect Earth's technology. By revealing the sun's complex magnetic field during solar maxima, the Orbiter provides invaluable insights for the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025