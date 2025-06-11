Solar Orbiter Shines Light on the Sun's Untouched Poles
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft has captured the first-ever images of the sun's poles, providing insights into solar phenomena like magnetic fields and solar winds. Launched by ESA and NASA, the spacecraft's data could enhance our understanding of the sun's activity cycle and its impacts on Earth.
In a groundbreaking achievement, the Solar Orbiter spacecraft has captured unprecedented images of the sun's poles, enhancing our grasp of solar phenomena. These images are part of a mission led by the European Space Agency and NASA, providing crucial data on the sun's magnetic fields and their 11-year cycle.
The success comes after the spacecraft performed a close flyby around Venus, allowing it to observe the sun at angles previously inaccessible. Images from the sun's south pole have already reached Earth, with data from the north pole expected soon. These observations mark the first time scientists can view the sun beyond its equatorial plane.
The findings promise to deepen knowledge of the solar wind and the sun's magnetic activity, crucial for predicting solar flares and coronal mass ejections that can affect Earth's technology. By revealing the sun's complex magnetic field during solar maxima, the Orbiter provides invaluable insights for the scientific community.
(With inputs from agencies.)