Chennai's Gig Workers Lounge: A Trendsetting Initiative

The Greater Chennai Corporation has made a significant move by launching a gig workers lounge, aiming to support professionals such as food delivery agents. The initiative was unveiled by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

The lounge, styled with Scandinavian design and situated in Anna Nagar, serves a considerable number of women workers. It offers essential amenities including air conditioning, toilet facilities, charging points, and parking space, fulfilling an earlier announcement made in the state Assembly.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that Tamil Nadu is forward-thinking, taking actions today that will be emulated nationally in the future. He described the Dravidian model government as a supportive entity for those in need, likening it to a tree that provides shade and water to quench thirst.