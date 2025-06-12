Fiery Plane Crash Shocks Meghaninagar, Investigation Underway
A plane crash occurred in Meghaninagar, near Ahmedabad airport, causing a fire. Emergency services responded quickly to control the blaze. Authorities have yet to identify the aircraft type or the cause of the crash. Investigation details are pending, as confirmed by police and fire officials.
- Country:
- India
A plane crash rocked the Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, on Thursday afternoon. According to police reports and fire officer Jayesh Khadia, the aircraft ignited upon impact, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders to extinguish the blaze.
Initial details regarding the incident remain limited. Ahmedabad's police commissioner, GS Malik, stated that the specific model or cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Authorities are on the ground, gathering information to clarify the circumstances of the crash.
The incident has stirred the local community, while officials urge patience as they continue their investigations. Further updates are anticipated as emergency services and investigators piece together the event's details.