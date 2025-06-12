Fiery Plane Crash Shocks Meghaninagar, Investigation Underway

A plane crash rocked the Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport, on Thursday afternoon. According to police reports and fire officer Jayesh Khadia, the aircraft ignited upon impact, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders to extinguish the blaze.

Initial details regarding the incident remain limited. Ahmedabad's police commissioner, GS Malik, stated that the specific model or cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Authorities are on the ground, gathering information to clarify the circumstances of the crash.

The incident has stirred the local community, while officials urge patience as they continue their investigations. Further updates are anticipated as emergency services and investigators piece together the event's details.