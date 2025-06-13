Left Menu

PWD to Evaluate Elevated Corridor for Sonia Vihar Pusta Road

The Public Works Department plans to conduct a feasibility study for a 5.5-kilometer elevated corridor on Sonia Vihar Pusta Road in northeast Delhi. This initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion and will cover a total of six kilometers of right-of-way. The construction viability will be thoroughly examined by an expert agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:31 IST
PWD to Evaluate Elevated Corridor for Sonia Vihar Pusta Road
The Public Works Department is set to undertake a feasibility study for the construction of a 5.5-kilometer elevated corridor on Sonia Vihar Pusta Road, northeast Delhi. The stretch is currently under the purview of the Irrigation and Flood Control department; however, the PWD, leveraging its expertise, will spearhead this project after initiating a tender to appoint an agency for the detailed study.

According to officials, the road is plagued with severe traffic congestion, affecting commuters during peak and non-peak hours alike. An elevated road, experts suggest, could significantly improve traffic flow without causing major disruptions, as construction on the existing central verge appears viable.

The study will span a total of six kilometers in right-of-way, involving analysis of a major junction at the Nanaksar T-junction and six approach roads. It will also consider environmental aspects like existing trees and underlying infrastructure such as the DJB pipeline. This comes after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced the project following a site inspection in April.

