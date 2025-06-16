Monsoon Arrives in Southwest Madhya Pradesh: A Timely Relief for Parched Lands
The monsoon has arrived in southwest Madhya Pradesh on schedule, bringing relief from heat and humidity. Initial rains appeared in Barwani, Khargone, and Khandwa's southern parts. The IMD forecasts continued activity, but the exact date for full state coverage is uncertain, possibly around June 25.
Southwest Madhya Pradesh experienced a sigh of relief as the monsoon arrived on Monday, aligning with the typical timing for this time of year. Striking a reprieve from the relentless heat and humidity, early showers graced the districts of Barwani, Khargone, and southern Khandwa.
Divya E. Surendran, forecast in-charge at the IMD's Bhopal Centre, informed PTI of the rains' presence. The monsoon is expected to actively persist across most parts of the state throughout the week. Surendran advised that predicting when the monsoon will envelop the entire state remains challenging.
A representative from the IMD highlighted that while June 16 marks the usual onset for the Madhya Pradesh monsoon, indications suggest a full spread by around June 25 this year. The southwest monsoon initially appeared in Kerala on May 24, setting a record for its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, albeit with a temporary pause before resuming progress.
