Left Menu

Monsoon Arrives in Southwest Madhya Pradesh: A Timely Relief for Parched Lands

The monsoon has arrived in southwest Madhya Pradesh on schedule, bringing relief from heat and humidity. Initial rains appeared in Barwani, Khargone, and Khandwa's southern parts. The IMD forecasts continued activity, but the exact date for full state coverage is uncertain, possibly around June 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:58 IST
Monsoon Arrives in Southwest Madhya Pradesh: A Timely Relief for Parched Lands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Southwest Madhya Pradesh experienced a sigh of relief as the monsoon arrived on Monday, aligning with the typical timing for this time of year. Striking a reprieve from the relentless heat and humidity, early showers graced the districts of Barwani, Khargone, and southern Khandwa.

Divya E. Surendran, forecast in-charge at the IMD's Bhopal Centre, informed PTI of the rains' presence. The monsoon is expected to actively persist across most parts of the state throughout the week. Surendran advised that predicting when the monsoon will envelop the entire state remains challenging.

A representative from the IMD highlighted that while June 16 marks the usual onset for the Madhya Pradesh monsoon, indications suggest a full spread by around June 25 this year. The southwest monsoon initially appeared in Kerala on May 24, setting a record for its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009, albeit with a temporary pause before resuming progress.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025