Itajai to Host Ocean Race Finishes in 2027 and 2031

Itajai, Brazil, will host the finish of the Southern Ocean leg of The Ocean Race in 2027 and 2031. Known for its sustainability initiatives, the city will welcome the arrival of cutting-edge IMOCA yachts. The event fosters ocean literacy through collaborations with local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 00:28 IST
Ocean racing enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate following Monday's announcement that Itajai will host the finish of the Southern Ocean leg of The Ocean Race in both 2027 and 2031. The Brazilian port, a favorite stopover, is renowned for attracting over a million fans during past events, as sailors arrive after grueling sea journeys.

"Itajai is a beloved stop for The Ocean Race due to the enthusiasm of its people and its record in sustainable event management," said Johan Salen, Director of The Ocean Race. The 2027 race will feature the state-of-the-art foiling IMOCA yachts celebrated for their incredible speeds.

Itajai's commitment to sustainability was evident in 2023, with significant environmental efforts, including joining the UN #CleanSeas campaign. The event not only promotes high-stakes racing but also fosters ocean literacy and community engagement, with small sailing schools aiding in local children's education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

