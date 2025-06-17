Itajai to Host Ocean Race Finishes in 2027 and 2031

Ocean racing enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate following Monday's announcement that Itajai will host the finish of the Southern Ocean leg of The Ocean Race in both 2027 and 2031. The Brazilian port, a favorite stopover, is renowned for attracting over a million fans during past events, as sailors arrive after grueling sea journeys.

"Itajai is a beloved stop for The Ocean Race due to the enthusiasm of its people and its record in sustainable event management," said Johan Salen, Director of The Ocean Race. The 2027 race will feature the state-of-the-art foiling IMOCA yachts celebrated for their incredible speeds.

Itajai's commitment to sustainability was evident in 2023, with significant environmental efforts, including joining the UN #CleanSeas campaign. The event not only promotes high-stakes racing but also fosters ocean literacy and community engagement, with small sailing schools aiding in local children's education.

