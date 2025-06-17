Tragedy Spurs Action: New Bridge to Rise After Monsoon in Pune
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced plans to construct a new bridge at Kundmala, Pune, following a deadly collapse of an iron pedestrian bridge that claimed four lives. The new construction, set to start post-monsoon, will include a viewing gallery for tourists. Structural audits of other bridges are underway.
- Country:
- India
A recent tragedy where an iron pedestrian bridge collapsed in Kundmala, Pune, resulting in four fatalities, has prompted immediate governmental action.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that the construction of a new bridge would begin promptly after the monsoon season. The incident has also spurred structural audits of similar infrastructures across the district.
To ensure tourist safety and enhance the site's appeal, the new bridge will feature an additional viewing gallery, providing visitors a safe vantage point to enjoy the scenic beauty. These developments underscore the urgent efforts to address infrastructure safety following this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
