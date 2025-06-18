Hurricane Erick Set to Make Landfall in Mexico
Hurricane Erick has intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast and is poised to become the first hurricane to make landfall in the region this season. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of life-threatening flash floods in southern Mexico, expected to occur later tonight and into Thursday.
Hurricane Erick intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, according to an announcement by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday.
Forecasted to be the season's first hurricane to strike Mexico, Erick could bring severe conditions, including life-threatening flash floods, to various parts of southern Mexico later tonight and into Thursday.
The NHC has issued warnings urging residents in affected areas to be prepared for adverse weather conditions as Erick approaches landfall.
