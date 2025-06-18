Left Menu

Hurricane Erick Set to Make Landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Erick has intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast and is poised to become the first hurricane to make landfall in the region this season. The U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of life-threatening flash floods in southern Mexico, expected to occur later tonight and into Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:38 IST
Hurricane Erick Set to Make Landfall in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hurricane Erick intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, according to an announcement by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday.

Forecasted to be the season's first hurricane to strike Mexico, Erick could bring severe conditions, including life-threatening flash floods, to various parts of southern Mexico later tonight and into Thursday.

The NHC has issued warnings urging residents in affected areas to be prepared for adverse weather conditions as Erick approaches landfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025