Hurricane Erick Set to Make Landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Erick intensified off Mexico's Pacific Coast, according to an announcement by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday.

Forecasted to be the season's first hurricane to strike Mexico, Erick could bring severe conditions, including life-threatening flash floods, to various parts of southern Mexico later tonight and into Thursday.

The NHC has issued warnings urging residents in affected areas to be prepared for adverse weather conditions as Erick approaches landfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)