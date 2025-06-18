Delhi's Cloud Seeding Initiative: A Leap Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi is taking an innovative step to combat air pollution through a pilot cloud seeding project, approved by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, all preparations are in place, with flights ready to launch as soon as the weather cooperates.

The project, under the leadership of IIT Kanpur, involves five aircraft-based sorties across low-security zones in Delhi. These sorties, using a custom mixture of silver iodide and salts, aim to induce artificial rain and gather data on its effectiveness in reducing particulate matter.

As part of its 'Right to Clean Air' initiative, the Delhi government has invested Rs 3.21 crore into this groundbreaking effort, signaling a strong commitment to exploring new technologies for urban air quality management.

