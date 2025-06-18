Left Menu

Delhi's Cloud Seeding Initiative: A Leap Towards Cleaner Air

Delhi has launched a cloud seeding project, led by IIT Kanpur, to combat air pollution. With necessary approvals from the India Meteorological Department, the project awaits suitable weather for activation. The initiative aims to explore cloud seeding's viability in reducing particulate matter as part of the city's commitment to cleaner air.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is taking an innovative step to combat air pollution through a pilot cloud seeding project, approved by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, all preparations are in place, with flights ready to launch as soon as the weather cooperates.

The project, under the leadership of IIT Kanpur, involves five aircraft-based sorties across low-security zones in Delhi. These sorties, using a custom mixture of silver iodide and salts, aim to induce artificial rain and gather data on its effectiveness in reducing particulate matter.

As part of its 'Right to Clean Air' initiative, the Delhi government has invested Rs 3.21 crore into this groundbreaking effort, signaling a strong commitment to exploring new technologies for urban air quality management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

