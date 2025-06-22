E3 Leaders Urge Caution After U.S. Strikes on Iran

In a significant diplomatic move, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany have collectively urged Iran to avoid actions that could destabilize the region. The appeal follows U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which have heightened tensions globally.

The leaders, collectively known as the E3, emphasized their longstanding position that Iran must not possess a nuclear weapon, highlighting the continued threat to regional security. They called for Iran to enter negotiations addressing all nuclear program concerns and expressed readiness to assist in reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Additionally, the E3 reaffirmed their support for Israel's security. The joint statement followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the strikes, with a stern warning to Tehran of further consequences if peace talks are not pursued. The E3 committed to sustaining diplomatic efforts to prevent conflict from escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)