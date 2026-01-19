France intends to shun Trump's board of peace, source close to Macron says
France intends to decline the invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace, initiative aimed at resolving conflicts globally, at this stage, a source close to the French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
The initiative raises major issues about the role of the United Nations, which can't be called into question, the source said.
The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.
