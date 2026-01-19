France intends to shun Trump's board of peace, source close to Macron says

France intends to decline ‌the invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace, ⁠initiative aimed at resolving conflicts globally, at this stage, a source close ​to the French President Emmanuel ‍Macron said on Monday.

The initiative raises major issues about the role of the United ⁠Nations, ‌which ⁠can't be called into question, the ‍source said.

The board would be chaired for ​life by Trump and would ⁠start by addressing the Gaza conflict and ⁠then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to ⁠a copy of the letter and draft ⁠charter ‌seen by Reuters.

