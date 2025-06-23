Mumbai Braces for Monsoon's Mighty High Tides

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a crucial advisory regarding impending high tides in the Arabian Sea, cautioning citizens about waves likely to exceed 4.5 meters over the next five days.

The BMC has urged residents to adhere to safety guidelines and refrain from venturing near the seashore during these high-tide periods. The civic body's warning highlights the significance of public safety amidst natural seasonal phenomena.

The highest tide of the season is predicted for June 26, with projections of waves rising to 4.75 meters. The BMC's Disaster Management Department has already provided a detailed schedule for the high tides expected between June and September during the monsoon season.

