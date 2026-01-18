Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Mumbai Civic Body Politics Intensify

Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction has moved newly-elected members to a hotel following a narrow majority win in the Mumbai civic polls, sparking speculation among rival factions. Sanjay Raut alleged internal discontent, claiming Shiv Sena members and Shinde himself are against a BJP mayor, potentially complicating the mayoral race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:33 IST
  • India

Amid contentious political maneuvering in Mumbai, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena moved its newly-elected members to a hotel, adding fuel to speculation of internal discord after the Mahayuti combine narrowly succeeded in the city's civic polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut suggested that beneath the surface, many members of the faction, including Shinde, oppose the installation of a BJP mayor, complicating the already intricate political chess game in India's wealthiest city corporation.

As allegations of party infighting swirl, shifting alliances and strategic communications could determine whether a Mahayuti or opposition-backed mayor will lead amid heightened tensions in Mumbai's civic landscape.

