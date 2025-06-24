Trek Tragedy at Yamunotri: Search for Missing Pilgrims Continues

Rescue efforts are intensifying on the Yamunotri trek route as teams continue searching for two pilgrims missing since a landslide on Monday. The disaster claimed two lives instantly, while a third pilgrim sustained injuries and is receiving medical care.

The landslide, occurring at a site near Kainchi Bhairav Mandir, trapped five pilgrims returning from the revered Yamunotri, two of whom died at the scene. Efforts are underway to clear debris and restore the route, with officials ensuring support for the affected families.

Authorities have halted the yatra to ensure safety, redirecting pilgrims and working on alternative paths. The upended pilgrims faced a catastrophic fall into a gorge, necessitating urgent rescue operations from SDRF and NDRF. The route is targeted to reopen on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)