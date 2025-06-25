Wall Street's Mixed Day Amid Ceasefire and Fed Insights
Wall Street indexes showed mixed results as investors evaluated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. While the S&P 500 remained close to its peak, the Nasdaq was slightly below its record high. Key sectors and stocks experienced fluctuations as investors anticipated possible Fed rate cuts.
On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indexes presented mixed results as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran held, and investors considered comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
While the S&P 500 stayed near its historical peak, the Nasdaq showed a slight dip from its record, benefitting from the improved risk sentiment following reduced Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 reached an intraday peak due to ongoing optimistic market sentiment.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, addressing Congress, emphasized caution over Trump's tariffs, suggesting they might spur temporary price hikes. However, the central bank was prepared for possible rate reductions, hinted by Powell, dependent on economic conditions such as inflation rates and labor market performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chime's IPO: A Fintech Bellwether on Nasdaq
Fed's Stabilizing Hold: S&P 500 Stays Steady Amid Tariff Tensions
S&P 500 Stagnant Amid Inflation Concerns and Middle East Tensions
Market Unease Amid Iran-Israel Tensions Stalls S&P 500 and Nasdaq
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher, S&P 500 nears record high as Middle East tensions cool