Wall Street's Mixed Day Amid Ceasefire and Fed Insights

Wall Street indexes showed mixed results as investors evaluated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. While the S&P 500 remained close to its peak, the Nasdaq was slightly below its record high. Key sectors and stocks experienced fluctuations as investors anticipated possible Fed rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indexes presented mixed results as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran held, and investors considered comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

While the S&P 500 stayed near its historical peak, the Nasdaq showed a slight dip from its record, benefitting from the improved risk sentiment following reduced Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 reached an intraday peak due to ongoing optimistic market sentiment.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, addressing Congress, emphasized caution over Trump's tariffs, suggesting they might spur temporary price hikes. However, the central bank was prepared for possible rate reductions, hinted by Powell, dependent on economic conditions such as inflation rates and labor market performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

