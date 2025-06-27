Wall Street Surges Amid Fading Trade Tensions and Interest Rate Hopes

Wall Street's major indexes surged on renewed investor optimism, driven by expectations of deeper interest-rate cuts and the possibility of the U.S. securing trade agreements with major partners.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit intraday highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq seemingly entering a bull market by recovering over 20% from its April low.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, along with giants like Amazon and Apple, saw their stocks rise, bolstering market sentiments amidst easing trade-related anxieties with countries like China.