Wall Street Surges Amid Fading Trade Tensions and Interest Rate Hopes
Wall Street indexes soared as investors are hopeful about potential interest-rate cuts and U.S. trade deals. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs while stocks like Nvidia and Nike experienced significant growth. Trade tensions with key partners seemed to ease, supporting market optimism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:37 IST
Wall Street's major indexes surged on renewed investor optimism, driven by expectations of deeper interest-rate cuts and the possibility of the U.S. securing trade agreements with major partners.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit intraday highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq seemingly entering a bull market by recovering over 20% from its April low.
Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, along with giants like Amazon and Apple, saw their stocks rise, bolstering market sentiments amidst easing trade-related anxieties with countries like China.
