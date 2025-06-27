Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amid Fading Trade Tensions and Interest Rate Hopes

Wall Street indexes soared as investors are hopeful about potential interest-rate cuts and U.S. trade deals. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached record highs while stocks like Nvidia and Nike experienced significant growth. Trade tensions with key partners seemed to ease, supporting market optimism.

Wall Street's major indexes surged on renewed investor optimism, driven by expectations of deeper interest-rate cuts and the possibility of the U.S. securing trade agreements with major partners.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit intraday highs, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq seemingly entering a bull market by recovering over 20% from its April low.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, along with giants like Amazon and Apple, saw their stocks rise, bolstering market sentiments amidst easing trade-related anxieties with countries like China.

