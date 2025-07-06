Tragedy Strikes Texas: Devastating Floods Sweep Away Lives

A devastating flash flood in Texas Hill Country has tragically claimed the lives of at least 32 people, including 14 children from a girls' camp. The rapid rise of water levels caught many off guard, with rescue operations intensifying to locate more than two dozen children still unaccounted for.

Authorities are under scrutiny regarding their preparedness and warning systems as the flood struck one of the most prone areas for such disasters in the nation. AccuWeather had issued alerts that weren't entirely heeded. As rescue teams deploy helicopters, drones, and boats, families remain hopeful for the safe return of their missing loved ones.

The community grapples with the aftermath, questioning the current safety measures and looking forward to future improvements. Meanwhile, the potential for further rain and flooding looms, prompting ongoing vigilance in the distressed region.

(With inputs from agencies.)