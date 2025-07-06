Cross-Border Coordination in Battle Against Eastern Mediterranean Wildfires

In an impressive display of international cooperation, Turkiye has dispatched two firefighting aircraft to Syria to help manage the raging wildfires devastating the Latakia region. Despite battling their own blaze near the border, Turkish forces provided crucial support following delays due to unexpected wildfires at home.

Turkiye's Interior Ministry reported the successful control of ten major fires in the western regions, despite one fatality of a forestry worker. Authorities noted that faulty power lines were responsible for many fires. In Hatay province, bordering Syria, emergency crews worked tirelessly to contain a fire driven by fierce winds.

Across the region, including Turkiye, Greece, and Syria, soaring temperatures, strong winds, and low humidity have exacerbated wildfire conditions, resulting in the evacuation of thousands and the arrest of 44 suspects linked to multiple fires. The threat is further aggravated by unexploded ordnance in Syria, posing a hazard to firefighting efforts. Experts warn that climate change is intensifying these dangerous conditions.