Delhi's Canal Revamp: Solar Panels Over Munak for Water and Energy

The Delhi government has unveiled an innovative strategy to address water losses and enhance renewable energy production through the Munak canal project. This development involves repairing a 17-km section of the canal and overlaying it with solar panels, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The Munak canal, crucial for Delhi's water supply, comprises two main branches, the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC), both plagued by considerable leakage and inefficiency. A groundbreaking approach is being adopted where solar panels will be installed over the DSB, a move that mirrors successful endeavors in Gujarat.

Minister Verma emphasized that the plan to utilize solar panels is anticipated to curb water loss while simultaneously generating clean power. This initiative not only aims to rectify current inefficiencies but also intends to secure the canal, making it safer for Delhi's residents.

