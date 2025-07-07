Left Menu

Swift Action Saves Lives Amid Texas Flash Flood Catastrophe

A swift response by camp officials at Mo-Ranch Assembly in Texas saved lives during an unexpected flash flood from the Guadalupe River. Despite no warnings from local authorities, the staff relocated 70 individuals safely. The disaster left at least 78 dead nearby, with ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 07-07-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 03:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

As torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell in central Texas, the quick actions of Mo-Ranch camp officials saved lives.

Despite a lack of warnings from local authorities, 70 individuals were relocated to safety. Tragically, at least 78 people perished nearby.

Authorities are scrutinized for the absence of alerts, while rescue operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

