Rainfall Records Tumble in World's Wettest Place: Sohra Faces Climate Crisis

Sohra, Meghalaya, renowned as the wettest place globally, recorded a troubling drop in rainfall this June, receiving just 1,095.4 mm compared to 3,041.2 mm the prior year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The sharp decline adds to growing concerns over climate change, as experts point to factors such as shifting monsoon patterns, deforestation, and urbanization. As a consequence, this climate crisis is placing immense pressure on Sohra, already grappling with water shortages due to its expanding population and increased tourism.

Environmentalists urge immediate actions like reforestation and watershed protection to avoid future ecological disasters, highlighting that for Sohra, the crisis isn't just about metrics but survival.