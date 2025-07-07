Tragedy at Texas Girls' Camp: Floods Claim Lives

A devastating flood hit central Texas over the July 4 weekend, leading to a tragic loss of lives, including those of 27 campers and counselors at a Christian all-girls camp in Kerrville. The disaster claimed 78 lives overall, with emergency responders still searching for missing individuals amid the threat of more heavy rains.

The floodwaters, fueled by torrential pre-dawn rains, transformed the Guadalupe River into a dangerous torrent, severely impacting Camp Mystic, a historic Christian retreat. Among the victims was Richard "Dick" Eastland, the camp's co-owner, who perished attempting to save children during the flood.

Questions have arisen regarding the accuracy of weather forecasts and the sufficiency of response efforts after President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration. Criticism has been directed at federal cuts that may have impaired the National Weather Service's staffing and forecasting capabilities.