Syrian Wildfires: Battling Flames and War's Legacy
Syrian firefighters are combating severe wildfires exacerbated by heavy winds and leftover war ordnance. Despite international aid from nearby countries, blazes remain challenging, particularly in Latakia. Over 120 teams are involved. UN teams assess damage, while climate change and water scarcity add to the crisis.
- Country:
- Syria
Amidst oppressive winds and soaring temperatures, Syrian firefighters confront intense wildfires in one of the country's harshest fire seasons in years. A major hindrance to their efforts is ordnance remnants from the enduring civil war.
While reinforcement from Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon has arrived, the blazes, notably in Latakia, continue to challenge control efforts. Raed al-Saleh, Syria's Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, reported significant progress but noted the fires' sporadic resurgence due to explosive debris and winds.
This climate challenge is compounded by scant rainfall, aggravating water scarcity across the region. Meanwhile, the UN conducts urgent damage assessments to address the immediate humanitarian needs of Syrian communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
