Reviving Manorama: A Historic River's Journey to Restoration

In an ambitious environmental campaign, the picturesque Manorama river in Gonda district is being revitalized through a community-driven initiative. Launched with the backing of the Yogi Adityanath government, this project seeks to renew the state's ancient rivers with active local participation.

The campaign, which began in Sisai Bahlolpur village, has drawn in more than 200 community members from various blocks, including villagers, youth groups, and officials. This coordinated effort aims to clear the river of silt and encroachments between Gonda-Balrampur Road and Tadi Lal village, thereby reinstating its original flow.

Beyond restoration, the project plans to plant native trees such as peepal and neem along the riverbanks to reinvigorate local biodiversity. The Manorama river holds cultural and historical significance, and its revival is deemed crucial for regional pride and ecological balance.

