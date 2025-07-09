Left Menu

Texas Tragedy: Flash Floods Claim Over 100 Lives

A devastating flash flood in the Texas Hill Country has claimed at least 109 lives, many of them children. Search teams continue to scour debris in Kerr County, where the majority of victims were found. Governor Greg Abbott plans a special legislative session to investigate the emergency response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 06:41 IST
A catastrophic flash flood has struck central Texas, claiming at least 109 lives, including numerous children. Search efforts persist, with search teams working tirelessly through debris to account for over 180 missing persons. The disaster has severely impacted Kerr County, especially the town of Kerrville.

Kerrville, typically a serene locale, has been transformed into a disaster zone. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that 94 victims, a third of whom were children, have been recovered in Kerr County. In particular, a summer camp near Hunt suffered substantial losses, with campers and counselors among the deceased and missing.

The floodwaters, triggered by exceptional rainfall, continue to challenge rescue operations. Governor Abbott announced a special Texas legislative session aimed at investigating the situation and bolstering disaster relief efforts. The incident underscores severe weather patterns sparked by climate change, prompting broader questions on preparedness and response.

