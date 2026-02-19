Fiery Disaster in Santiago: Tragic Gas Truck Explosion Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in the Chilean capital of Santiago, where a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded, claiming at least four lives, according to local authorities.

The driver of the truck, affiliated with the local gas company Gasco, was among the deceased, officials confirmed. The accident, now under investigation by the prosecutor's office, took place in the northern Santiago commune of Renca.

Videos shared on social media depicted intense flames at the explosion site. The blast damaged approximately 50 vehicles and affected nearby businesses. Governor Claudio Orrego mentioned that among the injured, five individuals were in serious condition, with one person suffering from severe burns.