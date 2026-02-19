Left Menu

Fiery Disaster in Santiago: Tragic Gas Truck Explosion Claims Lives

A gas truck overturned and exploded in Santiago, Chile, resulting in at least four deaths and 17 injuries. The incident is under investigation, and the driver was among the deceased. Damage extended to vehicles and nearby businesses in the industrial area of Renca.

Updated: 19-02-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:00 IST
Fiery Disaster in Santiago: Tragic Gas Truck Explosion Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in the Chilean capital of Santiago, where a truck transporting liquid gas overturned and exploded, claiming at least four lives, according to local authorities.

The driver of the truck, affiliated with the local gas company Gasco, was among the deceased, officials confirmed. The accident, now under investigation by the prosecutor's office, took place in the northern Santiago commune of Renca.

Videos shared on social media depicted intense flames at the explosion site. The blast damaged approximately 50 vehicles and affected nearby businesses. Governor Claudio Orrego mentioned that among the injured, five individuals were in serious condition, with one person suffering from severe burns.

