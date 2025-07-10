Left Menu

Torrential Rains Paralyze Gurugram: City, Soaked and Stalled

Gurugram faced severe traffic congestion and waterlogging following torrential rains. Corporate offices were advised to facilitate remote working for employees. The city recorded 133 mm of rain, leading to significant disruptions across various roads. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert as conditions worsened.

Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Gurugram, causing massive traffic snarls and extensive waterlogging, effectively paralyzing the bustling city. Following the deluge that began Wednesday evening and persisted into the night, corporate offices and private institutions were advised to allow employees to work from home to prevent further congestion.

The District Disaster Management Authority reported 133 mm of rainfall in a 12-hour span, including an intense spell of 103 mm. Despite efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, roads such as the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway were submerged, alongside several residential areas, resulting in a prolonged halt in traffic.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert as the city grappled with these challenges. Meanwhile, social media platforms showcased public frustration, with calls for accountability from local officials. Areas beyond Gurugram, including parts of Haryana and Punjab, also experienced similar torrential downpours, leading to a drop in temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

