Left Menu

Gentari and Shell India Rev Up EV Charging Across Key Cities

Gentari and Shell India have announced a strategic partnership to enhance electric vehicle charging accessibility across India. The collaboration provides access to a network of over 450 EV charging points and integrates Shell Recharge into Gentari Go app for greater convenience and reliability in urban centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:55 IST
Gentari and Shell India Rev Up EV Charging Across Key Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gentari and Shell India have struck a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing electric vehicle (EV) charging access across India, announced the companies on Thursday. The alliance promises users entry to an extensive network of over 450 charging stations nationwide.

From July 10, Shell Recharge points will be accessible through the Gentari Go app, while Gentari chargers will become available to Shell Recharge users, thus creating a robust network of EV charging options. The integration showcases a promising step in bolstering EV charging in India's key urban centers.

This collaboration not only enhances charging accessibility but also enriches service quality for end-users, particularly in western and southern cities, by facilitating shared use of infrastructure. It supports India's electric mobility transition, aligning with Gentari's mission of scalable growth and sustainability.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025