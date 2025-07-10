Gentari and Shell India Rev Up EV Charging Across Key Cities

Gentari and Shell India have struck a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing electric vehicle (EV) charging access across India, announced the companies on Thursday. The alliance promises users entry to an extensive network of over 450 charging stations nationwide.

From July 10, Shell Recharge points will be accessible through the Gentari Go app, while Gentari chargers will become available to Shell Recharge users, thus creating a robust network of EV charging options. The integration showcases a promising step in bolstering EV charging in India's key urban centers.

This collaboration not only enhances charging accessibility but also enriches service quality for end-users, particularly in western and southern cities, by facilitating shared use of infrastructure. It supports India's electric mobility transition, aligning with Gentari's mission of scalable growth and sustainability.