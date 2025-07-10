Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious River Revival Strategy
The Uttar Pradesh government announced a coordinated strategy to rejuvenate the state's rivers. The plan involves mapping river origins to confluences and drafting joint action plans by relevant districts. Key interventions include de-silting, afforestation, and creating buffer zones, aimed at improving water flow, quality, and sustainability.
The Uttar Pradesh government has outlined a comprehensive strategy to revive the state's rivers, adopting a coordinated approach involving multiple districts. This initiative aims to map each river from its source to confluence, ensuring the preparation and execution of a joint action plan among relevant districts.
The objective is to not only restore the natural flow of rivers but also to secure water quality and biodiversity sustainably. At the directive of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, related departments and districts have been urged to act promptly and cohesively.
Technical measures such as de-silting and channelization are planned to ensure unhindered water flow. Additionally, buffer zones free of encroachments and dense afforestation along riverbanks will be established. The model will support existing projects like Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange, furthering environmental sustainability and rural development.
