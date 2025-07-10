Bharti Nagar Earns 'Anupam Colony' Title for Eco-Friendly Cleanliness Initiatives
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has designated Bharti Nagar as an 'Anupam Colony' to acknowledge its eco-friendly sanitation practices and community-led environmental projects. The initiative aims to identify model colonies excelling in waste management and sustainable practices, reflecting the NDMC’s commitment to urban cleanliness and sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has officially recognized Bharti Nagar as its second 'Anupam Colony' under the civic body's flagship cleanliness programme. This accolade, announced by NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, highlights the area's commitment to community-driven environmental initiatives and exemplary sanitation practices.
In a celebratory event attended by residents, civic officials, and Resident Welfare Association members, the NDMC praised Bharti Nagar for its innovative cleanliness measures. These include 100% waste segregation at source, on-site composting, and a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) that sorts dry waste into 10 recycling categories. The 'RRR Centre' and 'Neki Ki Deewar' further emphasize the community's commitment to sustainability.
The success of Bharti Nagar joins that of Chanakyapuri's D1D2 officers flats and Satya Sadan, recognized last month. Inspired by these models, NDMC is planning to expand the Anupam Colony initiative across more residential areas, aligning with the national 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as part of a broader urban development strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune Metro Rail Expansion Approved: A Strategic Boost for Urban Development
Safety Drills and Environmental Initiatives Boost Kushinagar International Airport's Operations
IFL Enterprises Ventures into Green Energy and Organic Waste Management
Haryana's Vision for Urban Development: Strengthening Democracy at the Roots
Delhi Gears Up for Potential Yamuna Floods: Urban Development Minister's Action Plan