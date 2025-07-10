Bharti Nagar Earns 'Anupam Colony' Title for Eco-Friendly Cleanliness Initiatives

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has officially recognized Bharti Nagar as its second 'Anupam Colony' under the civic body's flagship cleanliness programme. This accolade, announced by NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, highlights the area's commitment to community-driven environmental initiatives and exemplary sanitation practices.

In a celebratory event attended by residents, civic officials, and Resident Welfare Association members, the NDMC praised Bharti Nagar for its innovative cleanliness measures. These include 100% waste segregation at source, on-site composting, and a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) that sorts dry waste into 10 recycling categories. The 'RRR Centre' and 'Neki Ki Deewar' further emphasize the community's commitment to sustainability.

The success of Bharti Nagar joins that of Chanakyapuri's D1D2 officers flats and Satya Sadan, recognized last month. Inspired by these models, NDMC is planning to expand the Anupam Colony initiative across more residential areas, aligning with the national 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as part of a broader urban development strategy.

