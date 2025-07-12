ISRO Propulsion Success Boosts Gaganyaan Mission Ambitions

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful completion of its Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) development for the Gaganyaan Mission, following a rigorous qualification testing program.

This milestone was marked by a comprehensive 350-second hot test of the SMPS, aimed at validating its performance for the Gaganyaan Mission's flight profiles, including mission abort scenarios.

The Gaganyaan Mission, poised to be India's pioneering human spaceflight, relies on the SMPS for critical operations such as orbit circularization and precise attitudinal control, with ISRO detailing its comprehensive testing regime and developmental achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)