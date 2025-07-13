Syria's Fierce Wildfires Contained: A Coordination Breakthrough

The raging wildfires that ravaged Syria's coastal Latakia province have finally been contained after 10 days of relentless efforts, according to officials. The firefighting, marked by hazardous conditions and intensive air-ground coordination, tackled fires exacerbated by the summer heat and remnants from the civil war.

Efforts led by Syrian civil defence and supported by international teams were praised for their coordination and perseverance in controlling the blazes, which consumed over 15,000 hectares. A statement highlighted the role of returning pilots and crews in containment, fostering a spirit of national duty.

With contributions from Turkish, Arab, and UN agencies, the operation showcases global solidarity in response to climate-driven catastrophes. The ongoing assessment calls for broader international aid, emphasizing the urgency of adaptable funding to mitigate the escalating impacts of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)