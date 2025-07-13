Reviving Ecosystems: A Green Initiative in Balodabazar

The forest department has announced an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the environment in Balodabazar district, targeting the plantation of 1.16 lakh saplings across 171.49 hectares by 2025. This is part of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, according to an official announcement made on Sunday.

Dhammshil Ganvir, Balodabazar's Divisional Forest Officer, highlighted the preparatory steps, stating that nine sites have been selected for detailed soil testing and baseline surveys. The data gathered will provide insights into soil health, moisture levels, climate conditions, and the potential return of local fauna.

Ganvir emphasized the focus on local plant species to boost biodiversity and establish suitable habitats for wildlife. Beyond ecological gains, the initiative is set to promote soil and water conservation, while engaging the public in environmental and wildlife conservation efforts.

