Left Menu

Reviving Ecosystems: A Green Initiative in Balodabazar

The forest department plans to plant 1.16 lakh saplings across Balodabazar under the CAMPA scheme in 2025. This initiative aims to enhance biodiversity, facilitate soil and water conservation, and raise public awareness for environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balodabazar | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:58 IST
Reviving Ecosystems: A Green Initiative in Balodabazar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The forest department has announced an ambitious plan to rejuvenate the environment in Balodabazar district, targeting the plantation of 1.16 lakh saplings across 171.49 hectares by 2025. This is part of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme, according to an official announcement made on Sunday.

Dhammshil Ganvir, Balodabazar's Divisional Forest Officer, highlighted the preparatory steps, stating that nine sites have been selected for detailed soil testing and baseline surveys. The data gathered will provide insights into soil health, moisture levels, climate conditions, and the potential return of local fauna.

Ganvir emphasized the focus on local plant species to boost biodiversity and establish suitable habitats for wildlife. Beyond ecological gains, the initiative is set to promote soil and water conservation, while engaging the public in environmental and wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025