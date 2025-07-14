Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Soaked: Rainfall Surges 76% Above Average

Madhya Pradesh saw 76% more rainfall than average during this monsoon. Tikamgarh led with 828.3 mm, surpassing its norm of 250.4 mm. The statewide average monsoon rainfall for MP was 1024 mm. However, three districts recorded below 200 mm, and rainfall is expected to decrease.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh experienced an exceptional monsoon season, witnessing a 76% increase in rainfall compared to the average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Tikamgarh district leads with 828.3 millimeters of rain, vastly surpassing its norm of 250.4 millimeters.

Statewide, the average monsoon rainfall from June to the end of September was recorded at 1024 millimeters, according to senior meteorologist VS Yadav. The period from June 1 to July 14 saw MP receive 456.6 millimeters of rainfall, exceeding the average of 260 millimeters. Other regions, such as Shivpuri and Sheopur, also reported substantially higher rainfall.

Conversely, three districts recorded below 200 millimeters. Indore, Agar Malwa, and Burhanpur all fell short of their average rainfall figures. The monsoon reached the state on June 16, and the IMD forecasts a decrease in rain intensity beginning Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

