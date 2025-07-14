Left Menu

Bengaluru's Controversial Tunnel Project Faces Criticism from BJP MP

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for an expensive tunnel road project in Bengaluru, arguing it benefits only the elite. Surya urged investment in public transport instead, claiming the project is economically unviable and won't solve traffic issues. He vowed to oppose it legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya sharply criticized Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday, condemning a costly tunnel road project planned for Bengaluru. He labeled it an unscientific vanity initiative that only serves the city's elite while ignoring the needs of everyday citizens and worsening traffic congestion.

Surya urged the Congress-led government to withdraw the Rs 17,780 crore project and instead focus on expanding public transport infrastructure. Citing potential economic unviability, he highlighted the Rs 7,100 crore viability gap funding required. Additionally, he warned that this project could escalate traffic woes rather than alleviate them.

The MP asserted that prioritizing mass transport, such as Metro and buses, is crucial for reducing congestion, which the government overlooks. He questioned why the state supports a costly project benefiting a minority, alleging corruption and planning lapses. Surya promised to challenge the initiative through legal and parliamentary avenues, rallying public opposition to halt its execution.

