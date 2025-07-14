Chhattisgarh's Green Vision: Turning Wetlands into Mass Movement

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the essential role of biodiversity conservation in realizing a developed Chhattisgarh, emphasizing environmental balance as a key component. Speaking at a workshop in Nava Raipur, he called for a collective responsibility in conserving wetlands and biodiversity.

Minister Kedar Kashyap stressed that the preservation of biodiversity and wetlands is crucial not just for environmental reasons but also for securing future generations. He encouraged public representatives to support conservation efforts by becoming 'Wetland Mitras'.

Principal Chief Conservator Arun Kumar Pandey elaborated on the significance of wetlands in ecological balance and mentioned the state's efforts in monitoring and conservation. The Gidhwa-Parsada Bird Sanctuary is a prospective Ramsar site, and similar steps are underway for Khokhra village, demonstrating the state's commitment to protecting valuable wetland areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)