Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Green Vision: Turning Wetlands into Mass Movement

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called for creating a mass movement for biodiversity and wetland conservation in Chhattisgarh. At a workshop in Nava Raipur, public representatives were urged to become 'Wetland Mitras'. Forest and Climate Change Minister Kedar Kashyap highlighted the importance of wetlands for future generations as ecological balancers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:27 IST
Chhattisgarh's Green Vision: Turning Wetlands into Mass Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the essential role of biodiversity conservation in realizing a developed Chhattisgarh, emphasizing environmental balance as a key component. Speaking at a workshop in Nava Raipur, he called for a collective responsibility in conserving wetlands and biodiversity.

Minister Kedar Kashyap stressed that the preservation of biodiversity and wetlands is crucial not just for environmental reasons but also for securing future generations. He encouraged public representatives to support conservation efforts by becoming 'Wetland Mitras'.

Principal Chief Conservator Arun Kumar Pandey elaborated on the significance of wetlands in ecological balance and mentioned the state's efforts in monitoring and conservation. The Gidhwa-Parsada Bird Sanctuary is a prospective Ramsar site, and similar steps are underway for Khokhra village, demonstrating the state's commitment to protecting valuable wetland areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025