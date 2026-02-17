NHAI's Innovative Bee Corridors to Boost Ecological Balance
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to develop bee corridors along national highways to mitigate ecological stress. At least three will be established by the next fiscal year. These corridors aim to aid pollination, boost agricultural productivity, and ensure ecological balance.
- Country:
- India
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a pioneering initiative to establish bee corridors along national highways, according to a report released on Tuesday.
This effort is aimed at reducing ecological stress and enhancing pollination services, which in turn benefits agricultural and horticultural productivity. At least three of these corridors are planned for the upcoming financial year, starting April 1.
The corridors will be planted with flowering trees and plants, providing a consistent source of nectar and pollen. This initiative is expected to bolster ecological balance and underscore NHAI's commitment to eco-friendly highway development.
ALSO READ
Bharat-VISTAAR: A Digital Revolution in Indian Agriculture
Bill Gates' Andhra Pradesh Visit: A Boost for Innovation and Agriculture
AI Revolutionizes Global Agriculture: From Smart Cow Necklaces to Crop-Predicting Satellites
AI in Agriculture: Bridging the Information Gap for Farmers
Savita Oil and Mahindra Tractors: A Milestone Partnership in Agriculture