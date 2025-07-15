Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Home: A New Milestone in Indian Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return to Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station. Describing Shukla as an inspiration to billions, Modi emphasized his courage and pioneering spirit.

In a message on social media platform X, Modi extended the nation's welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, highlighting his achievement as the first Indian to visit the ISS. The Prime Minister acknowledged this as a step forward in India's human spaceflight ambitions under the Gaganyaan mission.

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, which brought Shukla and his colleagues back, landed safely off the coast of San Diego, California, concluding their 22.5-hour journey from space.

(With inputs from agencies.)