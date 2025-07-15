India Unveils First Indigenous Carbon Foot Prosthesis, Boosting Affordable Mobility

In a landmark achievement under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, India has unveiled its first indigenously designed and developed carbon fibre foot prosthesis—AIIMS Bibinagar – DRDL, DRDO Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis (ADIDOC). This cost-effective and advanced prosthetic device is the result of a groundbreaking collaboration between the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a DRDO lab, and AIIMS Bibinagar, and was officially launched on July 14, 2025, at AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana.

The prosthesis was launched in a special ceremony by Dr GA Srinivasa Murthy, Distinguished Scientist and Director of DRDL, and Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar. Their presence underscored the significance of this innovation in India’s journey toward self-reliance in critical healthcare technologies.

A Major Milestone in Aatmanirbhar Bharat

ADIDOC represents a major technological leap and is a symbol of India’s capacity to create world-class medical devices domestically. At its core, the innovation aims to meet the needs of lower-limb amputees in India, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who previously had limited access to high-quality prosthetic limbs due to their exorbitant costs.

Advanced Features and Testing

The prosthetic foot is made using advanced carbon fibre composites, offering superior strength-to-weight ratio, resilience, and longevity. It has undergone biomechanical testing to support up to 125 kilograms, with a robust factor of safety to ensure long-term reliability. Importantly, ADIDOC is being released in three different variants, customized to support users across varying weight categories.

Its design and mechanical behaviour have been benchmarked against international standards, ensuring that users receive the same level of performance as seen in expensive imported models.

Drastically Reduced Costs

One of the most transformative aspects of ADIDOC is its cost advantage. Currently, internationally available carbon foot prostheses cost upward of Rs 2 lakh, making them inaccessible to most of the Indian population. ADIDOC’s production cost is expected to be under Rs 20,000, making it over 90% more affordable.

This drastic price reduction is set to democratize access to advanced prosthetics across India, benefiting thousands of amputees, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, where access to quality assistive devices has long been a challenge.

Social and Economic Impact

ADIDOC is more than just a prosthetic—it is a tool for empowerment. By enabling affordable access to high-performance prosthetics, the innovation directly supports the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities. Improved mobility translates to better employment prospects, education access, and personal independence for amputees, leading to enhanced quality of life and dignity.

Furthermore, ADIDOC reduces India's dependency on foreign prosthetic technologies and opens avenues for domestic manufacturing and skill development in prosthetic design and rehabilitation sciences.

A Model for Future Collaboration

The successful partnership between DRDL and AIIMS Bibinagar also sets a model for cross-disciplinary collaboration between defense research institutions and medical sciences in India. Such synergies are crucial for translating technological innovations into impactful social solutions.

The Road Ahead

With the prototype unveiled, the focus now shifts to mass production, clinical trials, and real-world deployment across India. The Government is expected to facilitate the integration of ADIDOC into public healthcare and social welfare schemes such as the Assistive Devices under the ADIP Scheme (Assistance to Disabled Persons), ensuring the prosthesis reaches those who need it most.

India’s unveiling of ADIDOC marks not only a technological triumph but also a humanitarian commitment—a stride forward in making high-quality healthcare solutions accessible, affordable, and indigenous.