Rajasthan Braces for Unrelenting Rain Fury

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Rajasthan, inundating cities like Jaipur, Churu, and Bikaner. The downpour affected train services in Jodhpur and caused significant waterlogging in Jaipur. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings for further heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across several divisions.

Updated: 16-07-2025 00:11 IST
Rajasthan is grappling with severe disruptions as relentless rainfall continues to lash the state for a second day. Several cities, including Jaipur, Churu, and Pali, are facing inundation, leading to significant challenges.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bijolia in Bhilwara recorded the maximum rainfall, followed by Bhainsrorgarh in Chittorgarh and Makrana in Nagaur. In Bundi, the overflowing Meja river has isolated multiple villages, while in Jodhpur, train services are disrupted due to submerged tracks.

Jaipur is experiencing severe waterlogging, with water infiltrating homes and causing traffic chaos. The IMD has issued alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in some areas of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions, urging residents to exercise caution.

