Rising Threat: Glacial Lakes Fueling Flood Concerns

The National Green Tribunal has taken action on reports of glacial lakes raising flood risks, involving the National Institute of Hydrology in the case. The Central Water Commission analyzed Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, identifying rising trends and structural risks. Hearings continue in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:06 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formally involved the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) in a case addressing the hazards posed by expanding glacial lakes, which threaten to cause floods. The tribunal's decision comes after alarming news articles highlighted these risks.

The NGT bench, led by Chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Judicial Members Justice Sudhir Agrawal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel, made the decision on July 14, following input from the Jal Shakti Ministry. The NIH is deemed essential for providing expert advice in the ongoing inquiry, set to reconvene in October 2025.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has undertaken a comprehensive analysis of 100 Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) since 2011. Their study, which examines lake size and growth, stability, and downstream infrastructure, reveals concerning trends in 34 of these lakes, justifying further vigilance and preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

