Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Prioritizes Cleanliness and Infrastructure in Gurugram
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini initiated several infrastructure projects in Gurugram, addressing issues of waterlogging and sanitation. Despite recent rain-related fatalities, he stressed cleanliness and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 188 crore. Developments include road upgrades and a water treatment plant, emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving local living standards.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched various development projects in Gurugram, targeting persistent civic issues such as waterlogging and garbage management.
Addressing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, Saini declared cleanliness as his administration's top priority following recent rain-induced fatalities.
Infrastructure advancements include two key road projects, a significant water treatment plant, and the foundation for new educational facilities, collectively valued over Rs 188 crore.
