Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Prioritizes Cleanliness and Infrastructure in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday launched various development projects in Gurugram, targeting persistent civic issues such as waterlogging and garbage management.

Addressing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, Saini declared cleanliness as his administration's top priority following recent rain-induced fatalities.

Infrastructure advancements include two key road projects, a significant water treatment plant, and the foundation for new educational facilities, collectively valued over Rs 188 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)