Tragic Drowning Sparks Safety Warning in Thane

A 22-year-old local man, Gururaj Pedamkar, drowned in Rayladevi Lake in Thane city after attempting to swim without sufficient skills. Authorities have cautioned the public against swimming in natural water bodies during the monsoon due to safety hazards. A case of accidental death is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A young man tragically drowned in Rayladevi Lake in Thane, Maharashtra, highlighting concerns over swimming safety in natural water bodies. The 22-year-old, identified as Gururaj Pedamkar, ventured into the lake on Wednesday evening but failed to navigate the water levels due to a lack of swimming skills, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management chief, Yasin Tadvi.

Emergency services, including police, fire brigade, and disaster response teams, quickly responded to the situation after being notified by a police constable. Despite their swift action, Pedamkar's body was discovered after an extensive search effort and transported to a government hospital.

In response to the incident, the Wagle Estate police have registered a case of accidental death and are carrying out an investigation. Authorities are urging residents to refrain from swimming in natural water bodies during the monsoon season, citing unpredictable conditions and potential safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

