Torrential Downpours Cause Chaos and Tragedy in South Korea

Torrential rain wreaked havoc across South Korea, causing the deaths of four individuals and prompting the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents, according to the nation's safety ministry.

Tragedy struck when a 33-foot roadside wall collapsed on a vehicle in Osan, claiming a driver's life, while another individual perished in a flooded car in Seosan, South Chungcheong province.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that parts of South Chungcheong had received over 400 millimeters of rain since Wednesday, with more severe weather anticipated. Landslide alerts remain at the highest level as infrastructure and schools suffer widespread damage.

