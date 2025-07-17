Left Menu

Torrential Downpours Cause Chaos and Tragedy in South Korea

Torrential rain in South Korea has led to the deaths of four people and the evacuation of over 1,000. Record rainfall and landslides caused significant property damage, school closures, and infrastructure disruptions. Authorities remain on high alert as severe weather continues to threaten the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:27 IST
Torrential Downpours Cause Chaos and Tragedy in South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Torrential rain wreaked havoc across South Korea, causing the deaths of four individuals and prompting the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents, according to the nation's safety ministry.

Tragedy struck when a 33-foot roadside wall collapsed on a vehicle in Osan, claiming a driver's life, while another individual perished in a flooded car in Seosan, South Chungcheong province.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that parts of South Chungcheong had received over 400 millimeters of rain since Wednesday, with more severe weather anticipated. Landslide alerts remain at the highest level as infrastructure and schools suffer widespread damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025