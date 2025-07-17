Torrential Downpours Cause Chaos and Tragedy in South Korea
Torrential rain in South Korea has led to the deaths of four people and the evacuation of over 1,000. Record rainfall and landslides caused significant property damage, school closures, and infrastructure disruptions. Authorities remain on high alert as severe weather continues to threaten the region.
Torrential rain wreaked havoc across South Korea, causing the deaths of four individuals and prompting the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents, according to the nation's safety ministry.
Tragedy struck when a 33-foot roadside wall collapsed on a vehicle in Osan, claiming a driver's life, while another individual perished in a flooded car in Seosan, South Chungcheong province.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that parts of South Chungcheong had received over 400 millimeters of rain since Wednesday, with more severe weather anticipated. Landslide alerts remain at the highest level as infrastructure and schools suffer widespread damage.
