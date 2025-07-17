Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Gabriel House: A Dire Warning for Assisted-Living Facilities

A fire at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, has claimed its 10th victim. The blaze, which trapped residents and injured many, raises concerns about safety regulations in such facilities. Officials are investigating the cause, while the city plans to increase firefighter staffing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fallriver | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A somber milestone has been reached as a 10th victim of the disastrous fire at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility has passed away, authorities announced Thursday. Brenda Cropper, age 66, succumbed to her injuries late Wednesday following the tragic incident at Gabriel House in Fall River.

The fire, which erupted Sunday on the building's second floor, has left a community grappling with the loss of 10 residents, all over the age of 60. Investigators, led by the Bristol District Attorney's office, continue to probe the cause, which remains unsuspicious as per current findings.

Approximately 50 firefighters, some of them off-duty, along with police, responded heroically to the scene, rescuing many trapped attendees. This tragedy illuminates significant gaps in staffing and regulations in assisted-living sites, prompting promises from city officials to bolster firefighter availability.

