Tragic Blaze at Gabriel House: A Dire Warning for Assisted-Living Facilities

A somber milestone has been reached as a 10th victim of the disastrous fire at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility has passed away, authorities announced Thursday. Brenda Cropper, age 66, succumbed to her injuries late Wednesday following the tragic incident at Gabriel House in Fall River.

The fire, which erupted Sunday on the building's second floor, has left a community grappling with the loss of 10 residents, all over the age of 60. Investigators, led by the Bristol District Attorney's office, continue to probe the cause, which remains unsuspicious as per current findings.

Approximately 50 firefighters, some of them off-duty, along with police, responded heroically to the scene, rescuing many trapped attendees. This tragedy illuminates significant gaps in staffing and regulations in assisted-living sites, prompting promises from city officials to bolster firefighter availability.