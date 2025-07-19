Tragedy Strikes East Hollywood: Vehicle Crashes into Crowd

A distressing incident occurred in East Hollywood as a vehicle crashed into a crowd, leaving more than 20 individuals injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The department reported that up to five individuals are in critical condition, with an additional 8 to 10 in serious condition and 10 to 15 in fair condition.

The collision took place on Santa Monica Boulevard, marking a tragic day for the community, as emergency responders worked tirelessly to assist the victims.