Tragedy Strikes East Hollywood: Vehicle Crashes into Crowd
A vehicle crashed into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring over 20 people. Of those injured, five are in critical condition, eight to ten are in serious condition, and ten to fifteen are in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
A distressing incident occurred in East Hollywood as a vehicle crashed into a crowd, leaving more than 20 individuals injured, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.
The department reported that up to five individuals are in critical condition, with an additional 8 to 10 in serious condition and 10 to 15 in fair condition.
The collision took place on Santa Monica Boulevard, marking a tragic day for the community, as emergency responders worked tirelessly to assist the victims.
