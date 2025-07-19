Enhancing Ranchi's Traffic Flow: Major Road Projects Greenlit

In a decisive move to alleviate traffic congestion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved three significant road projects for Ranchi on Saturday.

These projects, which include two flyovers and an alternative four-lane road, aim to enhance connectivity and ease travel in the state's bustling capital.

Chief Minister Soren has urged for detailed project reports to expedite the construction process, while also exploring further improvements in other cities across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)