Enhancing Ranchi's Traffic Flow: Major Road Projects Greenlit
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has given the green light to three significant road projects in Ranchi to streamline traffic. These plans include the construction of flyovers and alternative roads. The CM emphasized swift execution and asked for detailed project reports to improve infrastructure in other state cities as well.
In a decisive move to alleviate traffic congestion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved three significant road projects for Ranchi on Saturday.
These projects, which include two flyovers and an alternative four-lane road, aim to enhance connectivity and ease travel in the state's bustling capital.
Chief Minister Soren has urged for detailed project reports to expedite the construction process, while also exploring further improvements in other cities across Jharkhand.
